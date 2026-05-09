Billie Eilish Says No To Cosmetic Surgery While Fans Accuse Her of Getting It Done Herself

From her public appearances to interviews, global pop phenomenon Billie Eilish keeps it real and candid — that is one of the things her fans admire most about her. Most recently, the singer generated buzz online again after announcing she would never have cosmetic surgery. She emphasized natural aging years after she was accused of getting lip fillers. Eilish has also been quite vocal about her criticism of celebs who go under the knife and later “deny” it.

During a recent conversation with Amy Poehler on her podcast, Good Hang, Eilish shared her views on cosmetic surgery, saying she wouldn’t ever get it done. The 24-year-old acknowledged that she doesn’t see herself as she used to be. The Happier Than Ever singer said she once believed she would always remain the same as she was as a teenager, but later realized that it doesn’t work that way.

Billie Eilish: “I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it. I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the fuck is going on out there right now.” pic.twitter.com/9azJXd8guP — Eser (@WrittenByES) May 5, 2026

She added that she has grown and changed a lot since childhood and is now “excited to “age”. She said, “I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age, and not change it.” The beloved singer further added, “And I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some botched version of whatever the f–k is going on out there right now.”

The recent proclamation by Eilish reignited the conversation around the singer herself allegedly getting lip fillers. A user wrote, “She got a whole brow lift, lip fillers, and God knows what else lmao why is she pretending?”

she got a whole brow lift, lip fillers and God knows what else lmao why is she pretending? https://t.co/6i2uEDOkkC — ִֶָ (@Iivenrose) May 6, 2026

Notably, the Birds of a Feather singer sparked similar speculation a couple of years back, when internet users were visibly confused. A user wrote in the Reddit thread, “Look her up as a child….pretty obvious”, while another said, “100% Lip Filler no doubt.” A third user drew a comparison between the singer’s old and new photos, opining, “because she did.” Another suggested that it was “lip contouring” instead.

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Eilish spoke about her song Overheated, in which she called out people for promoting unattainable beauty standards.

She explained her stance, stressing that it was “fine to get work done” and what makes one feel happy. She continued, It’s just when you deny it and say, ‘Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.’ That makes me literally furious. It is so bad for young women — and boys, too — to see that.”

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In addition, given her experience, she acknowledged that most people in the industry post polished and unrealistic images on their social media. Nonetheless, the pop singer admitted feeling affected by it and that it makes her feel insecure at times, particularly about her body, even though she feels confident in herself and is generally happy with her life.

Billie Eilish is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 8, 2026 in the theaters.