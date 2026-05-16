Billie Eilish Calls Out Animal Lovers Who Eat Meat — Critics Accuse Her of ‘Hypocrisy’

Billie Eilish called out people who eat meat in a new interview with ELLE on April 28. The 24-year-old Grammy-winning singer was asked, “What hill would you die on?” She responded, “Y’all are not going to like me for this one… eating meat is inherently wrong. And the other thing is, two things can not coincide: ‘I love animals. I love all animals so much, and I eat meat.’ You just can’t do both, sorry.”

Many called her hypocritical and slammed her double standards over the issue. Later on May 7, she shared a video of animal abuse on her Instagram. The footage focused on the dairy and meat industry. She slammed people for their “cognitive dissonance.”

To defend her views on the issue, she wrote a caption saying, “If that footage was hard for u to watch, I encourage u to pls take a look at urself. Like, I am so tired of standing up for/having empathy for living beings being controversial. Please continue to live in a constant state of cognitive dissonance and denial and try to convince yourself that you’re not living a lie. Mwah.”

"Eating meat is inherently wrong." Billie Eilish points out the hypocrisy of loving animals and eating meat. You can't love animals and eat them too. ❌ pic.twitter.com/gHQIlfdS0n — The Vegan Daily (@The_Vegan_Daily) May 1, 2026

Her interview and post triggered several people. They slammed her for her comments on animal lovers who eat meat. They also criticized her for using brands that test on animals. One Reddit user targeted her association with Gucci, a brand that uses animal leather. The user wrote, “She uses Aquafore, and they test on animals; she also partners with Gucci and brands that use leather, so I don’t get why she gets to pick and choose who’s a good person and who isn’t.”

Many critics started flooding her social media posts with comments. Earlier, the comments slammed her for the stolen land controversy, and now they are bashing her opinion on people who don’t go vegan but claim to be animal lovers.

One Instagram user commented, “She’s just very performative, no one cares about what she says ever since she ‘called out’ ice” Another one added, “can’t speak up for animals when u use products that test on animals.” One more commented, “Mind you, the shoes alone are lined with leather,” pointing to her shoes.

When people say they love animals, they usually don't mean every single animal. pic.twitter.com/RzguU8aK4p — ijustwannareadthetweetsffs (@ijustwa51891310) May 2, 2026

“And if Billie actually loved animals, she’d stop using those non-cruelty-free products,” commented another critic. An X user pointed out, “My advocacy focuses on ending animal agriculture. Wildlife protection and meat consumption represent an irreconcilable contradiction within any sustainable future.” Another one posted, “Yep. That’s the problem with stating things in absolutes – it’s so easy to make yourself a hypocrite.”

One fan supported Eilish and commented, “Go vegan, people.” One more wrote on her post, “Thank you for speaking up for animals.” Needless to say, Eilish’s comments have started another never-ending debate between vegans and meat-eaters. Those who are vegan agreed with her logic and rational thinking. On the other hand, critics called out the hypocrisy.