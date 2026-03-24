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Barron Trump’s Father and Grandfather Have a Surprisingly Small Age Gap

Published on: March 24, 2026 at 6:46 AM ET

Barron Trump and his grandfather, Viktor Knavs share birthday month.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Barron Trump’s grandfather and Melania Trump’s father is just two years older to Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Viktor Knavs were born just two years apart. (Image credit: X/ @C-Span; Johnnymaga; Instagram/ @firstladyoffice)

Barron Trump‘s grandfather, Viktor Knavs, and his father, Donald Trump, have a surprisingly small age gap. Knavs and Barron share the birthday month as both were born in March, but Knavs may have more in common with Trump due to their similar ages. Born on March 24, Knavs turns 82, while the president is 79. Meanwhile, Barron turned 20 on March 20.

Knavs has come a long way from being a Slovenian businessman to the U.S. president’s father-in-law attending the White House events. He was married to the late Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother. 

The first lady paid tribute to both her parents in a recent speech. She said, “To my son Barron, my sister Ines, my father Viktor Knavs, and my mother who is watching down from Heaven, your love is the powerful force that propels me FORWARD!”

Moreover, Melania has made sure to bring her father along to several events. He was seen at Trump’s inauguration and they were also together at the New Year’s party. At Trump’s inauguration, both Barron and Knavs stood together. Barron was towering over his grandfather, standing at 6 feet 7 inches.

He was also there to support his grandson when he graduated from high school. Only three members of the Trump family were present: Donald, and Melania along with her father Viktor Knavs, showcasing their close bond to each other.

Apart from this, Knavs was also seen at the first lady’s documentary premiere held at the Kennedy Center. He also did not miss the 2025 Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Knavs does not have a social media presence, but occasionally catches glimpses of him at such public events. Donald Trump included Knavs in his Super Bowl watch party plans as the two were seen together at the Trump International Golf Club.

While Trump’s children did not accompany him, the 79-year-old president and his then 81-year-old father-in-law sat together to enjoy the game.

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