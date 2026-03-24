Barron Trump’s Father and Grandfather Have a Surprisingly Small Age Gap

Barron Trump‘s grandfather, Viktor Knavs, and his father, Donald Trump, have a surprisingly small age gap. Knavs and Barron share the birthday month as both were born in March, but Knavs may have more in common with Trump due to their similar ages. Born on March 24, Knavs turns 82, while the president is 79. Meanwhile, Barron turned 20 on March 20.

Knavs has come a long way from being a Slovenian businessman to the U.S. president’s father-in-law attending the White House events. He was married to the late Amalija Knavs, Melania’s mother.

Last night: President Donald Trump and Viktor Knavs, father of First Lady Melania Trump, walk on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/GxUviXE7kd — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 21, 2026

The first lady paid tribute to both her parents in a recent speech. She said, “To my son Barron, my sister Ines, my father Viktor Knavs, and my mother who is watching down from Heaven, your love is the powerful force that propels me FORWARD!”

Moreover, Melania has made sure to bring her father along to several events. He was seen at Trump’s inauguration and they were also together at the New Year’s party. At Trump’s inauguration, both Barron and Knavs stood together. Barron was towering over his grandfather, standing at 6 feet 7 inches.

He was also there to support his grandson when he graduated from high school. Only three members of the Trump family were present: Donald, and Melania along with her father Viktor Knavs, showcasing their close bond to each other.

The men in her life: Melania’s father Viktor Knavs was born March 24, 1944. Donald Trump was born June 14, 1946. Barron Trump was born March 20, 2006. https://t.co/IXW5cmws0o — Ocala StarBanner (@OcalaStarBanner) March 24, 2025

Apart from this, Knavs was also seen at the first lady’s documentary premiere held at the Kennedy Center. He also did not miss the 2025 Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Knavs does not have a social media presence, but occasionally catches glimpses of him at such public events. Donald Trump included Knavs in his Super Bowl watch party plans as the two were seen together at the Trump International Golf Club.

While Trump’s children did not accompany him, the 79-year-old president and his then 81-year-old father-in-law sat together to enjoy the game.