Barack Obama’s Mother’s Day Post Draws Heavy Criticism — Netizens Call Him ‘Divider-in-Chief’

Former President Barack Obama remembered his late mother on Mother’s Day by sharing a clip from an interview reflecting on her influence on his life. In the video, he expressed regret that his mother never lived to see him become president, while crediting her upbringing and values for shaping his leadership. However, contrary to expectations, a heartfelt Mother’s Day message soon turned bitter after a section of netizens barraged his timeline with their negative comments.

On May 10, Barack Obama posted an interview clip from his interview with USA Today in which he remembered his mother, Ann Dunham. He said even though his mother didn’t live to see him as president, “but she reflected in everything I did as president because she was a kind person, somebody who believed in doing things for other folks, and not just thinking for yourself. A lot of those values of respecting people, regardless of their backgrounds and listening to them and learning from them, I learned from her.”

He captioned the post, “This Mother’s Day, I’m thinking about my mom, and all the lessons she taught me.” He also spoke proudly of honoring her memory with the Ann Dunham Water Terrace at the Obama Presidential Center.

This Mother’s Day, I’m thinking about my mom, and all the lessons she taught me. I'm proud to honor her memory with the Ann Dunham Water Terrace at the Obama Presidential Center. pic.twitter.com/gVdNp1F3rN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 10, 2026

Soon after, a section of internet users criticized him, dropping negative reactions in the comments section as one user wrote, “Did your mother know you betrayed the country she loved so much?”

Did your mother know you betrayed the country she loved so much? pic.twitter.com/ZgFdVSbaLF — Manchu (@RER1962) May 10, 2026

Another user mocked, “You almost never hear him talk about his mother because that detracts from his blackness.” A user sarcastically asked, “Is she the one who taught you how to betray your nation?”

Is she the one who taught you how to betray your nation? — QMAN (@QMAN61359) May 10, 2026

A third user lashed out, “I doubt your mom taught you to be a self-righteous lying corrupt sc–bag who has caused severe damage to this country…..your li real garbage has turned people against each other…. Go away!!!”

One more added, “Divider in chief doesn’t give a care about his mother! All is an act! If he actually cared about his white mother, he wouldn’t have created BLM and more, to create division between Americans! Obama is a fraud and works for the bad guys in destroying America!”

Divider in chief doesn’t give a care about his mother! All is an act! If he actually cared about his white mother, he wouldn’t have created BLM and more, to create division between Americans! Obama is a fraud and works for the bad guys in destroying America! — JangledKeys (@JangledK) May 10, 2026

Another user wrote, “Apparently either you forgot those good lessons or you just defied them… because carrying out sedition and targeting your own citizens as POTUS is probably not the lessons she taught you… or is it?”

Apparently either you forgot those good lessons or you just defied them… because carrying out sedition and targeting your own citizens as POTUS is probably not the lessons she taught you… or is it? — **JOY COMETH IN THE MORNING** (@3nosnibor) May 10, 2026

Prior to this post, the former POTUS posted an endearing throwback family photo featuring his wife, Michelle Obama and daughters, Malia and Sasha. The couple flaunted their PDA moment while sharing a kiss in the posted picture. He also expressed appreciation toward his wife for the support and care she has given to their daughters over the years, adding that she is deeply loved by all of them.

Wishing all the moms out there a wonderful Mother’s Day! To @MichelleObama, I’m grateful for all the ways you’ve shown up for our daughters and our family over the years. We love you. pic.twitter.com/04lLCZ302O — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the former FLOTUS also posted a clip from her podcast and remembered her late mother. In the caption, she said her mother’s guidance and example continue to shape her every day. She added that the values her mother taught her are the same ones she has tried to pass on to her daughters.