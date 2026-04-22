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Army Veteran Dies After Cosmetic Surgery as Husband Awaits $52M in Damages

Published on: April 22, 2026 at 10:44 AM ET

Doris Jordan died on December 28, 2019 due to clinic's negligence.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
The Army veteran’s husband did not receive the $52M after the judge’s verdict.
An army veteran and Georgia nurse died after her fat transfer and liposuction surgery. (Image Credit: YouTube/ @WRDW News 12; Wikimedia Commons/ Dr.jayesh amin)

Georgia nurse and Army veteran, Doris Jordan, died on December 28, 2019, after a BBL surgery involving liposuction and fat transfer. The cosmetic procedure was done at Sei Bello, a cosmetic clinic in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

She died when the clinic ran out of anesthesia and oxygen. Jordan’s husband was awarded $52 million in damages by the Gwinnett County Superior Court judge. According to WLBT, the family was awarded $16 million in damages for her pain and suffering and $36 million for her wrongful death.

The court found the clinic responsible in the medical malpractice lawsuit. According to the evidence, the clinic did not have appropriate medical facilities to provide services.

In Jordan’s case, she became unresponsive during the plastic surgery, and the medical practitioner found that the oxygen tube was not connected to the supply because it was empty.

Furthermore, the clinic called 911 after a 19-minute delay, which may have been a crucial window to save her life. The nurse and the plastic surgeon on duty tried CPR on her, but did not reestablish her airway using a medical device.

Jordan died the day after the surgery. Her medical records show she was “not moving” or responding to the sternal stimuli. The clinic was closed a year after her death, as it was uninsured and lacked proper regulation.

James Jordan Sr. urged people to conduct thorough research and due diligence before undergoing plastic surgery. He said, “I just hope people get this and look into it seriously, because these pop-up clinics are not all they appear to be on the surface.”

Despite being awarded millions in damages, he’s still grieving the loss of his wife. He said, “I want my wife back. The money doesn’t compensate for what she did for me.” In addition, he has yet to receive the money. Since the clinic was uninsured, the husband is unsure if he’ll ever receive the money. 

However, the family received another nominal settlement from the surgeon, Dr. Kanye Willis, who still has a Georgia medical license. Meanwhile, the license of the nurse on duty lapsed in 2023, according to the state records.

The Jordan family’s attorney Moses Kim spoke to Atlanta News and said, “The malpractice that occurred began before the surgery ever started.” He called it “a disaster waiting to happen.”

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