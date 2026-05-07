Alarming Number of Babies in U.S. Are Reportedly Dying — Doctors Say One Parenting Decision May Be to Blame

An alarming number of babies across the country are reportedly bleeding to death, and the parents might be to blame for it. There has been a sudden rise in the number of newborn babies across the U.S., with children’s systems shutting down unexpectedly. Medical experts have revealed that the parents’ decision not to give their newborn child the vitamin K vaccine is the cause of these sudden deaths.

The rate of newborn deaths is surging as American babies bleed to death from vitamin K deficiency, which is preventable with a single shot at birth. Widespread medical disinformation has caused more parents to refuse vitamin K shots for their children. pic.twitter.com/J7bOqUbdZr — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2026

Dr. Candice Foy, who is a medical director of the newborn nursery at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, has called this trend “concerning.” According to the New York Post, a study by the National Institutes of Health researchers revealed that 5.2 percent of newborns did not receive a vitamin K vaccine at birth in 2024. This was reported to be a 77 percent increase in infants not receiving the shot between the years 2017 and 2024.

Dr. Candice Foy spoke with the publication about the matter, revealing her thoughts.“Babies are born with a limited amount of clotting factors that get used up pretty quickly,” the doctor said. “Vitamin K helps them make more clotting factors to help prevent significant bleeds.” Newborns do not get this nutrient because it is not provided by the mother through the placenta. Breast milk itself contains only small amounts of Vitamin K.

Owing to this deficiency and parents’ refusal to adopt the vaccine, children across the country are bleeding to death. A 7-week-old child in Maryland began experiencing sudden seizures. An 11-pound girl in Alabama stopped breathing for 20 seconds before dying. A 2-week-old girl in Texas, on the other hand, brutally bled from her belly button.

According to ProPublica, doctors tried their very best to save the children. Blood transfusions were ordered as doctors spent hours trying to resuscitate dying children, but to no avail. One child’s head was shaved and a needle was inserted in his skull in order to reduce brain pressure.

"Babies who don’t get the vitamin K shot, research shows, are 81 times more likely than those who do to develop late vitamin K deficiency bleeding, where in many cases oxygen can’t reach their brains and blood pools around their skulls." https://t.co/G3zKGtAnsy — Mary ☮️ (@MHPoison1) May 6, 2026

Dr. Foy has stated that the risk of serious bleeding is extremely high during the first few weeks after birth. “What [vitamin K deficiency bleeding] looks like is significant hemorrhage of the brain and gut,” the doctor explained. “Babies can present lethargic, not breathing, vomiting blood, or having blood in their stool. They can also present with unexplained bruises, which is one of the milder forms.”

If a child doesn’t get a Vitamin K vaccine at birth, they can develop Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB) in the first six months. Since 1961, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that vitamin K be administered to all newborns shortly after birth. As vaccine policies change, parents are concerned about the effects of different vaccines. Over the years, Americans have expressed concern over vaccines causing cancer. However, many studies have found no such link between the two.