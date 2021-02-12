WWE News: Former Champion On The Verge Of Returning To Company & Joining ‘NXT’ Following 10-Year Absence

Davey Boy Smith Jr., who is the son of the legendary British Bulldog, has been in talks with WWE about returning to the company, the former superstar told Metro.

Smith previously competed in the promotion between 2006 and 2011, but he was let go and went on to make a name for himself in Japan and on the independent scene. He made contact with officials again last year after it was announced his father was being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Both parties have been on good terms since then.

The former Tag Team Champion revealed that the original plan may have been for him to compete in NXT UK. His father originated from Britain after all, and he could be an asset to the European offshoot. Due to Smith being unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, it’s more likely that he’ll compete on one of the American-based brands.

Smith said that the main iteration of NXT is an option due to the fact he lives in Tampa, Florida. WWE’s Performance Center and Full Sail University — both of which are considered the black-and-gold brand’s main bases — are in the same state. It would make sense for him to compete there out of sheer convenience.

It’s also worth noting that the company has changed a lot in recent years, and a move to the black-and-gold brand seems likely as officials will want to build him back up again. The former superstar has come a long way since his rookie days too, and it’s possible that he could be a big star in the developmental territory.

According to Smith, he’s already explored the “lay of the land,” though he’s still keeping his options option. However, while he hasn’t ruled anything out at the time of this writing, he feels that a return to Vince McMahon’s company makes sense.

“There’s other places, but with my father’s Hall of Fame induction, maybe that’s a good idea, to go back to WWE – whichever brand or roster it is. It’s just not an easy decision to make. I know Natalya is on SmackDown. I could very well go there. NXT down here is certainly a good place to get re-established.”

As The Inquisitr reported last year, Smith has also caught the attention of AEW. Tony Khan expressed an interest in recruiting him after meeting the former MLW star at a party held by Chris Jericho. He has also been open about his desire to join the promotion and boost its heavyweight division.