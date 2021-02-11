Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After Social Media Controversy

Lucasfilm announced on Wednesday that Gina Carano is no longer a member of The Mandalorian cast due to growing online backlash against her controversial social media behavior, including a post that compared Jewish people living in Nazi Germany to the current political climate in the United States, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” Carano’s post opened.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” she went on to write.

While Carano deleted the post, it had already been screenshotted and shared across social media, causing “#FireGinaCarano” to trend. In a statement, Lucasfilm revealed that she is not currently employed by the company and there are “no plans for her to be in the future.”

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” it continued.

Carano did not comment on the news, but did tweet that she would be appearing on a podcast by The Babylon Bee, presumably to discuss. She included a gif from the television show Seinfeld in the tweet.

In the popular Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, Carano portrayed the recurring character Cara Dune over the series’ two seasons. The show served as a return to the spotlight for Carano, following some difficulty catching on in the world of acting following her retirement from MMA.

However, Carano’s growing profile caused her to receive more attention for her social media activity. She has received criticism in the past for deriding mask-wearing throughout the pandemic, alleging voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election and mocking those who placed their pronouns in their social media bios, putting “beep/bop/boop” in her own.

Since premiering in November 2019 as the flagship show of the Disney Plus streaming service, The Mandalorian has become a massive success and helped the fledgling service hold its own against more established competitors such as Netflix and Hulu. Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are working on several spinoffs of the show, with Rangers of the New Republic potentially offering a starring role for Carano. However, her status on the spinoff was never confirmed.