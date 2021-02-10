NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Make ‘Brooklyn-Esque Type Of Offer’ In Potential Bradley Beal Blockbuster Deal

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is among the superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. No matter how many times the Wizards say that they have no intention of trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, rumors continue to circulate about Beal’s inevitable departure from Washington. As of now, several title contenders that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster are closely monitoring Beal’s situation with the Wizards, including the Denver Nuggets.

Recently, Sports Illustrated‘s staff discussed some of the blockbuster deals that they think should happen before the 2021 trade deadline. For Sports Illustrated‘s Howard Beck, it’s the trade that would send Beal to the Denver Nuggets where he would be forming the league’s new “Big Three” with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Even without giving up their best asset, Michael Porter Jr., Beck believes that the Nuggets could offer the Wizards a “Brooklyn-esque” type of package to acquire the All-Star shooting guard.

“If Beal finally decides it’s time to leave D.C., the Nuggets should go all in. They control all of their first-round picks, so they could make a Brooklyn-esque type of offer: four firsts and four first-round swaps.”

In the proposed trade scenario by Beck, Denver would be sending a package that includes Gary Harris, PJ Dozier, RJ Hampton, and a ton of first-round picks to Washington in exchange for Beal. The suggested deal should be a no-brainer for the Nuggets, especially if they are serious about fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. As Beck noted, adding Beal to the core of Jokic, Murray, and MPJ would put the Nuggets on the same conversation as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

“For the Nuggets, Beal is absolutely worth the investment. He’s an elite shooter, a skilled playmaker and a savvy ballhandler who could slot in nicely between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, giving the Nuggets one of the most potent scoring trios in the NBA. They’d have the firepower to take on the Lakers and Clippers right now. If Porter develops into a star soon, all the better.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Beal would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Nuggets. His arrival in Denver would tremendously boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging the league’s best 33.3 points, together with 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be the ideal third fiddle for ball-dominant superstars like Jokic and Murray. Beal may remain committed to the Wizards but at this point in his career, most people believe that he would be better of being traded to a legitimate title contender. Unlike in Washington, joining forces with Jokic and Murray in Denver would give him a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring this year.