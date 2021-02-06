‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Two Marriage-Killing Questions Hope Could Ask Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 8 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will put Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in a tight spot. The betrayed spouse wants answers from her husband. Unfortunately, he cannot always tell her what she wants to hear, per SheKnows Soaps,

Hope Demands Answers

Hope has been grappling with the fact that Liam cheated on her. Although she understands that he thought that she had cheated on him, she’s still hurting because he crawled into bed with his ex-wife. Now, he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) could be expecting a baby together which would further complicate things.

Brooke recently found out about her son-in-law’s one-night stand. Unsurprisingly, she blamed Steffy for their dalliance. She feels that Steffy carries the responsibility for what happened between her and Liam. However, it seems as if Brooke was not able to convince her daughter of the same.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers indicate that she will ask Liam the impossible. It may be a similar question to what Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) asked Steffy a couple of weeks ago. Those who follow the soap opera may recall that the physician wanted to know if Steffy wanted him or Liam to be the dad. As seen below, she admitted that she would prefer it if Finn was her baby daddy.

Liam likes to think that he’s straight-laced, so he will probably give Hope a blunt answer. If his wife asks him something like if he hopes that Steffy has his baby, Liam will probably say that he wishes that it’s Finn’s child, for everyone’s sake. However, it seems as if Hope asks a difficult question.

Steffy’s made it clear who she wants ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bsSSuqeEvR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 21, 2021

Two Possible Marriage-Killing Questions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will make a decision based on Liam’s response. Therefore, it seems as if she may ask him something else.

Hope could ask Liam if he still loves Steffy, or if he would give up the baby so that Steffy and Finn could raise it. Either of these questions would bring a load of trouble for the Spencer heir.

Liam has repeatedly admitted that he also loves Steffy. On numerous occasions, he told the mother of his eldest child that he still has feelings for her but wants to have his family with Hope.

There is also no way that Liam would ever give up a child that he conceived. Even though it may ruin his marriage, he won’t turn his back on his infant. He has too much “integrity” to do that.

If Hope asks him those two crucial questions, it could be the end of “Lope’s” marriage.