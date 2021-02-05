WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Reportedly Set For Huge Push & Celebrity Match At ‘WrestleMania 37’

Damian Priest made his WWE main roster debut in this year’s Royal Rumble match and subsequently helped the musician Bad Bunny take on The Miz and John Morrison. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, both duos will reportedly face each other in a tag team bout at WrestleMania 37.

The report stated that officials have big plans for Priest, which is why he was endorsed by Edge and paired with a celebrity. He is currently viewed as the company’s next big Latino star, and management is hoping that his planned push will result in him bringing in more viewers from that demographic.

Priest also appeared with Bunny on this week’s Monday Night Raw, suggesting that he will be a member of the red brand moving forward. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he was reportedly set to move to Friday Night SmackDown and have a program with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, but those plans changed after both superstars questioned the creative reasoning behind the proposed storyline.

However, his last appearance on WWE television also added more weight to the rumors of the aforementioned planned WrestleMania bout. The segment involved another confrontation with Priest, Bunny, The Miz and Morrison, building more hype for a potential pay-per-view match between the four men.

As quoted by Deadspin, Priest talked about his relationship with Bunny in an interview with BT Sport. The superstar claimed that this isn’t some random pairing, and explained why they make sense as tag team partners.

“We know each other. Where he was born and raised, I was raised in the island of Puerto Rico, and it’s not a good area. We both had that struggle upbringing of trying to just make it through the day in the neighborhoods that we’re from … It’s not a forced thing. It’s not fake. I’ve been in the ring with him helping him out because he loves wrestling.”

The response from their national community has also been well received. During the conversation with BT Sport, Priest mentioned that the storyline has been all over the Puerto Rican news and caused some excitement.

“The whole island is super psyched. (I got) so many messages from people that don’t even watch wrestling, but this is all over the news there.”

Priest also talked about being proud of his heritage and wanting to put the island on people’s radars. Should he be involved in one of the biggest sporting events of the year, he will undoubtedly bring more exposure to his culture.