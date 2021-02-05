NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Jimmy Butler For Two Players & Three 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors are circulating that the Golden State Warriors are planning to add another superstar to their roster. Though some of their top targets were no longer available on the market, there are still plenty of big names who are expected to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the dream acquisitions for the Warriors is All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network proposed a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to pair Butler with Stephen Curry in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the suggested scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to Miami in exchange for Butler.

Though it would cost them two young and promising talents in Wiggins and Looney and three future first-round selections, the proposed blockbuster should be a no-brainer for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty this year.

“With Klay Thompson sidelined for the entirety of the 2020-21 season, the Warriors could benefit from making a blockbuster deal at the NBA trade deadline for an upper-tier wing player. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat would certainly be an intriguing possibility. Jimmy Butler would be the perfect fit alongside a sharpshooter like Steph Curry. He showed that he is a big-game player during the playoffs last year and this is something that could come in handy for a team that is looking to compete in the postseason.”

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Butler would undeniably be a dream addition to the Warriors before the 2021 trade deadline. He may not be an elite three-point shooter like Klay Thompson, but he’s capable of filling the huge hole that he left on both ends of the floor. His arrival in Golden State would significantly improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies that currently rank 20th and 9th in the league, respectively.

Butler would give them a very reliable second scoring option next to Curry, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and lockdown defender. This season, the 31-year-old small forward is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field, per ESPN. Adding him to the core of Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Kelly Oubre Jr. would give Golden State the right to challenge Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

As of now, acquiring Butler is just a pipe dream for the Warriors. Though they currently have one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, the Heat haven’t shown any single indication that they are planning to move their best player before the 2021 trade deadline.