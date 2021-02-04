NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Get Gordon Hayward For Package Centered On Myles Turner

In a recently proposed trade idea, NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Indiana Pacers could acquire Charlotte Hornets wingman Gordon Hayward in a hypothetical deal that could help both teams address their weaknesses.

As explained by the outlet on Wednesday, Hayward has been enjoying a very productive season in his first season in Charlotte, though at the moment, it appears that the organization is mainly focused on the long-term development of this year’s No. 3 overall pick, LaMelo Ball. With Ball playing well off the bench while relieving the starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham, the Hornets are strong at both guard positions, though arguably in need of a quality big man.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were described as a talented team that has been stuck in the “middle of the pack” of the Eastern Conference for several years, hence the need to acquire another top-tier talent who could improve their chances of making a deep run in the 2021 playoffs.

In the suggested deal, Indiana would be acquiring Hayward for a package featuring starting center Myles Turner, key reserves Doug McDermott and T.J. McConnell, and their first-round selection in the 2021 draft. This move, as noted, would also allow the Indianapolis native to play for his hometown team and join a starting lineup that features former Rookie of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon and All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis.

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

According to his Basketball-Reference page, Hayward is currently averaging a career-high 22.9 points along with 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 30-year-old is also shooting at a high percentage this season as he has converted on 50.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 43.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

As reported by The Inquisitr in November, the Pacers were among the top favorites to sign Hayward as a free agent, with talk of his potential return to his home state gaining “major traction” shortly before he signed with the Hornets.

According to NBA Analysis Network, Turner could help the Pacers by producing on both ends of the floor and giving them a player who, at 24 years old, is a better fit for Ball’s timeline. He is also enjoying one of his best statistical seasons thus far, with averages of 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game, along with shooting percentages of 51.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference.

In addition, the transaction could be a “no-brainer” for the Hornets, as the first-round pick could further help them build around Ball while also allowing them to keep their top three guards.