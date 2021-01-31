NFL Rumors: Marvin Jones Jr.’s Cryptic Social Media Post Signals He Could Be Next To Join The Rams

Marvin Jones Jr. could be following his former teammate to the Los Angeles Rams.

The soon-to-be free agent wide receiver took to Twitter to respond to a post from former Detroit Lions quarterback turned NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky suggesting that the Rams sign Jones to bolster their wide receiving corps after the team had just traded for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Jones quoted the tweet and added a video showing rapper Tupac Shakur flashing the “westside” hand sign, which was taken as an indication that he would like to move out west to join his former quarterback.

Jones is set to become an unrestricted free agent later this year, and had been one of the top targets for Stafford during their time together. He led Detroit’s receiving corps in 2020 with 978 yards on 76 catches along with nine touchdowns, one of the brightest points on an otherwise disappointing season in which the team finished 5-11.

It was not clear if he would be on the radar for the Rams in this offseason. While he is considered one of the top available pass catchers, the Rams had not come up much in speculation regarding his future. In an analysis after the season ended, FanDuel writer Max Staley put the New England Patriots as the most likely destination, noting that it would seem like a “vintage Bill Belichick move” to acquire him. The Patriots struggled in the passing game this year, and Jones would be seen as an immediate upgrade.

“Jones isn’t the superstar wideout most New England Patriots fans are surely hoping for, but he’d immediately be the best receiver on the team,” Staley wrote. “And the fact that he’s likely to be a cost-effective option has to be appealing to Belichick, who never seems to want to spend big on the position.”

Orlovsky was one of the most bullish on the idea of Jones joining the Rams, telling the Detroit Free Press that he believes Los Angeles has a two-year window to make another run at the Super Bowl, but still need just a little more help on offense. He said the franchise is in need of a receiver who can stretch out the field, saying that Jones would fit the bill.

“If I were them, I’d go sign Marvin,” Orlovsky said. “I think it makes a ton of sense. Matthew and he have a great relationship. They obviously have a great rapport on the field. I think Marvin Jones would be that person.”