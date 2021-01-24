Gisele Bundchen Supports Tom Brady By Posting Adorable Photo With Their Kids Decked Out In Bucs Gear

Gisele Bundchen finds herself in a familiar place on Sunday — taking to social media to root on her husband as he tries to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Only this time, the supermodel and the couple’s kids were decked out in Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear rather than apparel featuring the New England Patriots, with Brady looking to return to the big game for the first time since leaving New England.

Bundchen took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture that showed her and the couple’s two children wearing her man’s Buccaneers jersey and sharing a smile. Bundchen closed her eyes and raised an arm into the sky as she put her other arm around their son, Benjamin Rein.

In the caption, she share a message saying that the family would be cheering along as Brady and the Buccaneers traveled to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, hoping for what would be Brady’s tenth Super Bowl appearance and the first since leaving the Patriots after the end of last season.

The picture got a big reaction from Bundchen’s 16.5 million followers, racking up more than 175,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments cheering on their new adopted team. Others praised the supermodel for her positive spirit.

“I admire you, as a mother and as a person, you have an incredible light,” one person wrote.

Others complimented Bundchen and her beautiful family, with many writing in her native Portuguese. The Brazilian-born model is bilingual, normally writing her social media messages in both English and Portuguese — which she also did for Sunday’s post cheering on her husband.

Bundchen often takes to social media to show her support for her man. As the New York Post’s Page Six noted, she shared another photo ahead of last week’s divisional round playoff game showing herself and the couple’s dogs decked out in Bucs gear.

“The cheer squad is ready over here!!! Let’s go papai! Let’s go Bucs!!!” the model wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

She later celebrated the team’s wins by posting a “#GoBucs” graphic on her Instagram story.

Bundchen often gives fans a glimpse of their family life, sharing images of their vacations and time at home. Back in August, she celebrated her husband’s birthday by sharing an image that showed the pair posing outside together with their kids, with Gisele laying a kiss on his cheek.