NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Package Including Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole & Draft Picks

Despite the absence of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors still managed to remain a competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, in order to have a legitimate chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty this year, most people believe that the Warriors should find a way to give Curry a better supporting cast before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the most intriguing targets for Golden State this season is veteran small forward Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical deal between the Warriors and the Pistons involving Grant and Andrew Wiggins. In the proposed trade scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes Wiggins, Jordan Poole, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick. If the deal would push through, Patuto thinks it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Andrew Wiggins, along with Jordan Poole, would go to Detroit to help with the rebuild. The Pistons would also get some much-needed draft capital. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright would join the Warriors. This would be a move to show fans that they are interested in getting back to their championship ways while Steph Curry is at the helm. This is one deal that would help the Warriors replace some of their losses due to injury.”

Grant would undeniably be an interesting addition to the Warriors. He’s yet to earn his first All-Star recognition but swapping Wiggins for him would give them a major upgrade at the small forward position. Grant is currently one of the most promising three-and-D wingmen in the league. He may still lack playoff experience but in his final season with the Denver Nuggets, he has proven that he could be a reliable two-way contributor to a legitimate title contender.

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would also be beneficial for the Pistons. They are yet to admit it but with their dismal performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, it’s crystal clear what path they are currently headed. By sending Grant to Bay Area, they would be receiving two young and promising talents in Wiggins and Poole and three future draft assets that would help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but starting a new journey on a rebuilding team could help him return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league. Once Wiggins starts living up to expectations from a former No. 1 overall pick once again, the Pistons could make him the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they would try to build in Detroit.