Joe Biden Is Reportedly Getting ‘Destroyed’ By ‘Dislikes’ On YouTube

A Thursday report from The National Pulse claimed that President Joe Biden is not receiving a warm welcome on YouTube in the wake of his inauguration.

According to the publication, videos posted to the U.S. leader’s White House YouTube accounts have been getting “destroyed” by receiving significantly more “dislike” interactions than “likes.”

“At the time of publishing, of the seven videos uploaded to the account – which now has comments turned off – all have more dislikes than likes. In most cases, the like to dislike disparity is striking,” the publication wrote.

The National Pulse noted that Biden’s inauguration video had 5,300 likes and 23,000 dislikes. Conversely, Donald Trump’s farewell address had over 145,000 positive interactions and 4,500 dislikes. According to the publication, YouTube has begun removing dislikes from Biden’s White House account.

Trump supporters have long claimed that Biden’s purported lack of favor is one example that suggests he did not win the election fairly — although allegations of widespread fraud have yet to be substantiated. Notably, the Democrat won the popular vote by 81,283,485 to Trump’s 74,223,744. As reported by CNN, Biden earned the most votes of any candidate in United States history. Although Trump lost, his total is the second-highest in the country’s history.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to Morning Consult, the President is entering the White House with increasing popularity. Notably, 54 percent of registered voters surveyed viewed him favorably, while 43 percent perceived him unfavorably. For comparison, at the beginning of the Democratic National Convention, Biden’s popularity was split 48 to 48 percent. After he declared electoral victory, his popularity was 51 percent, while his unpopularity was 46 percent.

“Compared with another recent Morning Consult/Politico poll, that makes him the most popular leader in Washington,” the pollster noted.

Still, the pollster also underlined that Biden faces stronger opposition heading into the office than Trump did.

“At the same time, Biden’s relative strength with his own base is matched by more hostility from voters of the other party than Trump faced when he took office.”

Nathan Gonzales, the publisher of the Inside Elections newsletter, claimed that Trump is responsible for energizing the Democratic Party around Biden — despite pre-election reports of a lack of enthusiasm around the former vice president.

As The Inquisitr reported, CNN’s polling expert Harry Enten analyzed a number of polls early last month and suggested Biden was at the time more popular than Trump had ever been during his one term. According to Enten, the U.S. leader was approximately as well-liked as Barack Obama was at the beginning of his second presidential term.