WWE Rumors: Former Champion Reportedly Training For In-Ring Return After Three-Year Absence

In a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, Chad Gable revealed that his former teammate, Jason Jordan, is apparently working on making an in-ring comeback close to three years after suffering a career-threatening injury.

As quoted on Thursday by Wrestling Inc., Gable discussed several topics on this week’s edition of The Bump, including his long friendship and professional relationship with Jordan. Before both men were split up in 2017, the duo had teamed up as American Alpha, winning the tag titles on both NXT and SmackDown and enjoying a productive two-year run while capitalizing on their background as amateur wrestling standouts.

Despite the seriousness of the neck injury that sidelined Jordan in January 2018, Gable suggested that one should “never say never” when it comes to the possibility of his friend returning to in-ring action. He also stressed that Jordan is “working on it and trying to get back” to the squared circle, adding that it’s also possible they may reunite as teammates if the comeback works out.

“We have a body of work from NXT that I’m so proud of to this day. Jason was such a big part of my journey to being successful in WWE. Who’s to say if I would’ve ever gotten in NXT or the main roster if it wasn’t for Jason. I just feel so fortunate that we meshed together so well. He’s another one of those guys like Otis who has a similar mentality that resonates on certain levels. The cohesiveness was always there.”

As recalled by Comic Book, Jordan first joined WWE as a developmental talent in 2011, and while it took him some time to establish himself, he did so when he teamed up with Gable and became one-half of American Alpha. After making their main roster debut on SmackDown and briefly holding the blue brand’s tag titles, the duo was broken up when Jordan was moved to Monday Night Raw and repackaged as Kurt Angle’s long-lost, illegitimate son.

During his stint on the red brand, Jordan held the Raw Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins and was, as of early 2018, showing signs of turning heel on his storyline father. This was reportedly in preparation for a match against Angle at WrestleMania 34, though those plans were nixed after he injured his neck.

If Jordan is able to make a successful return as an active WWE superstar, he won’t be the first in recent years to do so after sustaining a major neck injury. Quite notably, Edge returned to action at last year’s Royal Rumble, nine years after the Hall of Famer originally announced his retirement.