Garth Brooks Calls For ‘Unity’ Ahead Of His Performance At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Garth Brooks has put out a call for “unity” ahead of his performance at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on January 20. The country superstar’s performance was announced on January 18 by the Presidential Inaugural Committee in a press conference.

He will be singing on-site at the swearing-in ceremony or Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. alongside previously announced artists including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the performer said in a statement this was a great day in his household. He followed his comment by remarking that “this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity. This is history, and it is an honor to get to serve.”

“There is a common theme in every presidential election: New beginnings, new starts, but it is the word unity, the word love, the word that we belong to each other. It is going to take all of us, what I want for all of us to do is listen,” Brooks said. “We are more divided than ever, that bridge that brings us together, it is reaching across, loving one another, because that is what is going to get us through the most divided times that we have.”

Garth said that it was Dr. Jill Biden, the soon-to-be First Lady of the United States that called the country superstar on the phone to invite him to perform. Garth called Dr. Biden “amazing and welcoming” and claimed she was easy to talk to.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Dr. Biden extended the invitation by saying that it was Garth’s decision to perform, but she and her husband would love to have him there.

The singer has performed for both Republican and Democratic presidents-elect since the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

THR said that with the exception of Ronald Reagan, Garth has performed at each ceremony. He was asked to perform for exiting president Donald Trump, but could not attend due to a concert that was previously scheduled for the same day in 2017.

Garth, along with choreographer and director Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke, singer and songwriter Joan Baez, and violinist Midori will have their artistry celebrated at the Kennedy Honors Awards during the week of May 17th. The honorees will be given a rainbow ribbon to wear around their neck with three gold bars at the bottom and on the right and left sides.CBS television will then air a two-hour primetime special with full coverage of the honorees on June 6.