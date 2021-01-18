NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade Dennis Schroder And Montrezl Harrell For DeMar DeRozan

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and his future with the San Antonio Spurs. Though it remains unknown if they are actively shopping DeRozan, most people believe that it would be best for them to move him before the 2021 trade deadline than take the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything valuable in return. One of the potential suitors of DeRozan on the trade market is the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers and the Spurs that would enable DeRozan to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan. If the deal would push through, Patuto believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

For the Spurs, the suggested blockbuster would allow them to turn an expiring contract into two solid role players. At 26 and 27, respectively, Harrell and Schroder are young enough to be part of the Spurs’ long-term plans.

“If the Spurs were able to flip DeRozan for Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder, this would be a home run deal. They would both be a perfect fit for Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs. This will continue to rebuild and give the team other options with Dejounte Murray. This is a large return for a player who is going to just leave anyway. It makes all the sense in the world for the Spurs to look for a trade partner for DeRozan so they can get a return. This is one of the best that they could ask for.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Meanwhile, it remains unknown if the Lakers would be willing to part ways with Harrell and Schroder for a non-floor-spacing All-Star like DeRozan. Harrell and Schroder are the two biggest acquisitions of the Purple and Gold last fall. They signed Harrell in the 2020 free agency to fill the hole left by JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard in their frontcourt, while they traded for Schroder to address their need for another shot creator and playmaker.

Still, DeRozan would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Lakers. As other title contenders continue to grow stronger, they shouldn’t stop finding ways to improve their roster. DeRozan may remain hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, but he’s still an All-Star in the league.

His arrival in Los Angeles would give them a very reliable third scoring option behind James and Davis and enable them to form their own “Big Three” in the 2020-21 NBA season. The veteran shooting guard would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Purple and Gold. Unlike in San Antonio, joining forces with James and Davis would give him a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring this year.