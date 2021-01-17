‘WandaVision’ Theory: The Booming Sounds Symbolize Something Entering Wanda’s Reality

Warning: This article contains spoilers for WandaVision Episodes 1 and 2.

WandaVision is easily the oddest project the geniuses at Marvel Studios have ever put out. The Disney Plus show is the first MCU original series to debut and will be followed shortly by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March.

Every single frame of each episode has been dissected by loyal comics fans, as they try to decipher just what the heck is going on. It had been rumored for some time that Wanda was living in a reality she created to deal with the loss of Vision at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. It looks like that is true, but there might be a second party that is controlling her and this reality for a specific purpose (“for the children”).

Episode 2 had several loud booming noises that were strewn throughout it, which resulted in something odd happening immediately after. A new fan theory on Reddit believes these sounds signify when someone from the outside has entered Wanda’s reality. The character is essentially living in a bubble, which certain people of certain organizations are trying to penetrate in order to help the Scarlet Witch.

Redditor u/imbtyler breaks down the theory on these three separate instances.

“I think each of those booms is the sound of someone/something entering the bubble around Westview (seen in trailers). First by land, then by air, and finally from underground,” the theorist said.

At the beginning of the episode, there are several loud noises that Vision and Wanda try to decipher, before eventually settling on the fact that it was a tree branch banging against their house. Viewers never find out what the actual cause was, but it’s likely someone or something that came into Westview in the middle of the night.

The next sound happens in the middle of the day, which prompts Wanda to run outside, where she sees a toy helicopter in one of her bushes. The helicopter is red, marking the second time the color is seen in the series. She examines the object before being interrupted by her neighbor Agnes and then tosses it back into the bushes.

Some fans are suspecting this was a drone that got too close to the bubble Wanda has created and got sucked in. Others are suggesting Monica Rambeau was driving the chopper which crashed and that is how she is now a neighbor of the Wanda and Visions. Monica, who seems to forget her name and calls herself Geraldine, is confused about her whereabouts as if she doesn’t know who or where she is.

The final boom is heard just before the credits roll after Wanda and Vision are revealed to be pregnant. The pair run outside to see where the noise came from, only to find a mysterious person climbing out of a manhole with a beekeeper suit on. The back of the suit has the S.W.O.R.D. logo which has already popped up a few times in the series and Wanda seems to understand what the person is there to do. She tells him “no” and then reverses time by just a few minutes.

New episodes of the show will be released every Friday for seven more weeks.