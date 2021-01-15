Prince Harry Reportedly Has ‘No Roots Or Close Confidants’ In Los Angeles

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to make meaningful friendships and build roots in his new home in California.

According to The Daily Express, royal reporter Charlie Lankston claimed that the move has not been “easy” for the duke and that he has struggled to feel at home in his new Santa Barbara locale.

“It hasn’t been an easy road for either of them,” she said of the couple’s experiences over the past year.

Lankston added that part of the reason behind the rocky start to California life was because the duke was separated both physically and emotionally from his friends and family. Over the past couple of years, the media has widely reported on his rift with older brother Prince William, which allegedly began after William urged his younger brother to take his relationship with Meghan slowly. The resulting fallout was described as “worse than anyone thinks” and “as dangerous as the abdication,” per The Daily Mail.

His friendship with former pal Tom Inskip, known as “Skippy,” suffered a similar fate under the same circumstances. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Inskip was not even invited to Prince Harry’s wedding reception, despite the fact that both Harry and Meghan were present at his own nuptials just months before.

“You have to keep in mind that Harry has moved away from a life that he has only ever known. He’s also moved away from his family, his closest friends,” Lankston added. “He’s now living in a city where he doesn’t really have any roots or any close confidants. That really can’t be an easy thing.”



She also fairly pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex had to deal with similar issues when she lived in the United Kingdom.

“Similarly Meghan has had to dip into the Royal Family, try to get used to that life,” she noted. The pair lived together in England for around two years before deciding to step down from royal duties.

That said, the royal reporter concluded by stating that though there have been difficulties in the move from Windsor to Hollywood, the two did not regret the move.

“I think the couple would both agree that they made the right decision,” she added.

However, despite whispers of loneliness, the ex-royal duo have been linked with many famous faces over the past year, including Oprah, Katharine McPhee, and her husband David Foster. In addition, reports have suggested the redheaded duke has made at least one friend in Los Angeles: Someone Like You crooner Adele. The two British ex-pats would reportedly often grab drinks together, along with Meghan, as the singing superstar has sought to help with their adjustment from royal to celebrity life, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.