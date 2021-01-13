WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Might Be Leaving Company This Month

According to a new report, Monday Night Raw superstar Ricochet — whose booking has been the subject of criticism for quite some time — might soon be on his way out of WWE.

Citing comments made by Bryan Alvarez on Tuesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live, WhatCulture wrote that the belief backstage is that Ricochet hasn’t re-signed with WWE. This new development comes close to three years after the high-flying wrestler — together with NXT star Candice LeRae and Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders — signed three-year contracts with the promotion in January 2018.

With that in mind, the publication added that there’s a chance Ricochet will be leaving the promotion later this month, assuming he won’t ink a new deal before the current one expires.

As further pointed out, Ricochet has been seen by many as one of the “most misused” wrestlers in WWE. Currently, he is in the middle of a feud with Mustafa Ali and the rest of RETRIBUTION, though WhatCulture noted that their rivalry has largely gone in favor of the heel faction since the storyline started in December. Prior to that, the 32-year-old was getting a good push on the red brand, though he has yet to recover his momentum after losing to Brock Lesnar in a one-sided match at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in February 2020.

In addition, Ricochet was reportedly among the young superstars that former Raw executive director Paul Heyman wanted to push during his time overseeing the brand’s creative direction, according to Sportskeeda. However, much like many of those wrestlers, he has seemingly been pushed aside in favor of established talents since Bruce Prichard replaced Heyman in his role.

As noted by WhatCulture, rumors regarding Ricochet’s possible departure from WWE have been swirling since late last year. In September, reports suggested that an unspecified wrestler had chosen not to re-sign with the promotion, though he quickly shot the speculation down, denying that he had any plans of parting ways with his present employer.

Despite that denial, Ricochet seemed to hint at some unhappiness with his creative direction on a recent episode of Raw Talk. Following a loss to RETRIBUTION member T-BAR, the former United States Champion said that “something needs to change,” adding that he deserves to do more than just make other wrestlers look good in the ring while he takes the loss week after week. He also appeared to tease a possible heel turn while not ruling out the chance of accepting the masked stable’s invitation to join the group.