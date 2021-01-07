WWE News: Former Superstar Claims That He Beat Goldberg’s Legendary Undefeated Streak

Bill Goldberg rose to prominence in the 1990s with a 173-0 winning record in World Championship Wrestling. While it’s been disputed whether or not that was the exact figure, it was the narrative pushed by the company at the time. It’s widely regarded as the most impressive streak in the history of sports entertainment, but one legendary competitor claims he surpassed it.

In a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, by way of Sportskeeda, Tatanka claimed he was successful in hundreds of consecutive matches over a two-year spell during his time in WWE, many of which haven’t been recorded by history. According to the legendary Native American superstar, his dominant run even surpassed Goldberg’s impressive run.

“We literally wrestled about 500 times a year, not including if you were being used on TV by Vince McMahon. You would wrestle at least twice [per day]. Everyone always talks about Tatanka, the undefeated streak, the two-year undefeated streak. Goldberg, 173 and 0, when we finally figure it out and we start talking to everybody, actually I’d probably be close to 1,000 and 0 because I went two years undefeated.”

Most of Tatanka’s victories appeared to come from house show matches, which aren’t given as much focus as their televised counterparts. However, if this claim is true, it shouldn’t hurt his chances of receiving a Hall of Fame induction down the line.

Tatanka’s run of successive wins in WWE came to an end against Ludvig Borga on an episode of Superstars in September 1993. Furthermore, considering that he never won a World Championship in the promotion, he’s arguably less decorated than Goldberg in the eyes of officials and historians. The only accolade that he won in the promotion was a Slammy Award.

As the report noted, Goldberg scored at least 153 wins during his undefeated reign of dominance in WCW. The company pushed the idea that he won more than that because he was being pushed as one of the top stars at the time. His genuine number of victories is no small feat, but the figure has been inconsistently reported throughout the years.

As the Sportskeeda article highlighted, Goldberg and Tatanka appeared on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was dedicated to the legends of the past. However, Goldberg wasn’t there for nostalgic reasons, as he challenged Drew McIntyre for a shot at the Scotsman’s World title at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As The Inquisitr documented, it is believed that Goldberg was brought in to challenge McIntyre because no current full-time performers are “ready” for a main event spot.