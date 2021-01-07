‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Could Zebra Be Liam Payne?

After the huge success of The Masked Singer, Fox premiered its first season of The Masked Dancer at the end of last year. The competition has a similar format to The Masked Singer. However, the celebrities underneath the masks aren’t required to sing while dancing. Actor Craig Robinson hosts the show while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale serve as panelists.

The second episode introduced viewers to the five more contestants. One in particular that stood out amongst the crowd was Zebra, who fans think might be a famous boy band member.

For their first clue package, Zebra stated people haven’t seen them in a while. They were seen driving a red car and said they have fallen out of the limelight. They grew up in a rough neighborhood where there was only one kind of love, tough love. Zebra expressed “those teenagers left me aching in my heart” and there was “only one direction to go.” The president also knows their name.

Zebra danced to Sergio Mendes’ “Magalehna” and gave a very energetic performance. They appeared to have some rhythm, which implied they might have some previous dance training.

When the time came for Zebra to reveal a word to describe themselves, they said “comeback.”

Brian explained he was getting a Latin vibe and thinks it might be Enrique Iglesias, Marc Anthony, or Ricky Martin.

Ken guessed Pitbull and his “favorite Backstreet Boy ever” Kevin Richardson.

Viewers also believe it could be someone who rose to fame in a boyband and believe One Direction star Liam Payne is Zebra.

“I am thinking Liam Payne because he made a reference about one direction plus the whole red car is giving vibes from the kiss you music video and his word was comeback and from what I see he’s really making a comeback on social media as he’s collabing with many young influencers but I’m not sure,” one user wrote.

“Zebra is giving me Liam Payne vibes! i don’t know why. i think it’s the way he said “comeback”,” another person shared.

“Why am I thinking this may be Liam Payne??” remarked a third fan.

Zebra currently remains in the competition meaning fans will have to keep watching each week to find out if Payne is dancing underneath the costume.

As seen on Talent Recap’s YouTube channel, Ice Cube was the second celebrity unmasked and revealed to be 18-time Emmy Award winner and best-selling author Bill Nye. Ken guessed correctly.