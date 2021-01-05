‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura’s Mother Lesley Returning To Port Charles

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that Laura will soon have some extra support as she navigates some difficult family-related developments. Actress Denise Alexander, who has played Laura’s mother Lesley Lu on-and-off over the years, is about to return.

According to Soap Opera Digest, General Hospital viewers will soon see Lesley in some new scenes. Unfortunately, it has not yet been revealed exactly when these scenes will begin to air.

Bringing Lesley back into the picture right now makes perfect sense, given all Laura has been facing lately. For one thing, her daughter Lulu, who is named after her grandmother, is in a coma and may never recover. In addition, Laura recently learned that she shares a biological father with both Cyrus Renault and Martin Gray.

Alexander first appeared as Lesley back in 1973. She was around until 1984 and recurred again from 1996 through 2009. The actress showed up at various points in 2013 and 2017 and was last seen in 2019.

General Hospital fans had plenty to say about this news. Some bemoaned the fact that she didn’t head back as soon as Lulu was injured. Despite that, there is likely plenty for Laura and Lesley to discuss now that the stunning connections to Gordon Gray have been revealed.

Michael Yada / ABC

As the story goes, Lesley and Gordon had an affair and got pregnant while he was married to Florence. She was led to believe that her baby died, and it was years later when she was reunited with Laura.

That chaos years ago took a toll on Florence. In addition to bringing her into the picture, General Hospital fans recently learned that Cyrus was the one who caused Gordon’s death decades ago.

It’s not known how long Lesley will be back, but General Hospital viewers have plenty of ideas regarding how the character should be utilized.

“Can we get some Lesley and Monica scenes this time around?” one fan questioned.

“Not surprised. Got some explaining to do,” another noted of the juicy backstory that was revealed.

“‘Bout time!” a third user remarked.

“Always loved Denise,” someone else detailed of the actress’ return.

Additional General Hospital spoilers regarding the return of this iconic character should emerge soon. Her daughter can certainly use her mother’s support, and Laura could understandably have quite a few questions to ask of Lesley.

As much as General Hospital viewers would love to see Lulu recover and be brought back home while her grandmother is around, that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon at this point. Despite that, Lesley’s presence will surely be welcomed and people will be anxious to learn more.