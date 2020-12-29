NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Be Headed To LA Lakers For Package Including Caldwell-Pope And Kuzma

After winning the 2020 NBA championship title, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately addressed their need for another playmaker and shot-creator by trading for Dennis Schroder and solidified their frontcourt by signing Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell in the 2020 free agency. However, despite their recent additions, the Lakers don’t seem to be done in making moves. In order to boost their chances of defending their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, they are expected to continue finding ways to improve their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the big names that the Lakers could realistically acquire this season is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers could bring LaVine to Los Angeles by sending a package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma to the Bulls. However, before they could push through with the trade, both teams would be needing to wait until mid-February since Caldwell-Pope just signed a new contract with the Purple and Gold in the 2020 free agency.

“Zach LaVine has been a fantastic player over the years for the Chicago Bulls and was a border-line All-Star last year. In 60 games last year, LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and shot 45% from the floor and 38% from three-point range. Bringing in a player like Zach LaVine to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would almost be unfair and would set the Lakers up for numerous champions over the next few years. There would be no way to stop the Los Angeles Lakers offensively as they would have just too many weapons and high level scorers.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

LaVine would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Lakers. He would give them a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Compared to Kuzma, LaVine is more capable of assuming the role as the Lakers’ “third superstar” behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LaVine may as good as Caldwell-Pope on the defensive end of the floor, but his arrival in Los Angeles would make them a more dangerous team on the opposite end. Once he familiarizes himself with Coach Frank Vogel’s system and finds the perfect chemistry with James and Davis, the Lakers would finally form the “Big Three” that they have been dreaming of since the summer of 2019.

As of now, LaVine is yet to demand a trade from the Bulls. However, at this point in his career, most people would agree that he would be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime on a rebuilding team like the Bulls.