GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Slams Donald Trump For Throwing ‘Tempter Tantrum’ Over Election Results

On Saturday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois slammed President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden convincingly won both the Electoral College and the popular vote, but Trump has not yet conceded, insisting that widespread voter fraud enabled the Democratic Party to oust him from the White House.

In a tweet, Kinzinger wrote that there is “no evidence” of voted fraud and ripped into Trump for throwing a tempter tantrum instead of acknowledging the results and congratulating his opponent.

“My God. Trying to burn the place down on the way out because you can’t handle losing. No evidence, nothing but your temper tantrum and crazy conspiracies. Embarrassing.”

Kinzinger was responding to a message Trump posted earlier in the day.

The president slammed the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for refusing to intervene in the electoral process and claimed that there is concrete evidence of fraud. He also called on his supporters to attend the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, D.C.

In a follow-up tweet, Kinzinger suggested that Trump and his allies realize nothing can be done to reverse the results but continue to push absurd and unfounded allegations in order to “scam” their followers and solicit donations from them.

“All this talk about Jan 6th from @realDonaldTrump and other congressional grifters is simply explained: they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can’t do anything. It’s sad, and an utter scam,” Kinzinger wrote.

Kinzinger used the hashtag “restoreourgop,” which apparently angered Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who tweeted that tens of millions of Trump supports know the 2020 race was “stolen” by the Democratic Party.

Greene ripped Kinzinger, saying that the sentiments he expressed are shared by Democrats and progressives, but not by Republican voters.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump spent his Saturday morning attacking GOP politicians, law enforcement agencies and the courts via Twitter.

In one of the tweets, the commander-in-chief slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers for refusing to “fight” for him. In another one, he described the Supreme Court as “incompetent and weak” for not ruling in his campaign’s favor.

“We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it – No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country,” he wrote.

According to former White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman, Trump is undergoing a “psychotic episode” because he is not able to cope with the fact that Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 next year.