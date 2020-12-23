William Barr Is Reportedly ‘Alarmed’ At Donald Trump’s Recent Behavior

Former Attorney General William Barr is allegedly “alarmed” by Donald Trump’s recent behavior in the White House, The New York Times reported.

“Mr. Barr, whose last day in the job is Wednesday, has told associates he had been alarmed by Mr. Trump’s behavior in recent weeks. Other advisers have privately said they feel worn out and are looking forward to the end of the term,” the publication claimed.

Despite Barr’s purported alarm at Trump’s recent behavior, he appeared to support the head of state’s concerns about electoral fraud prior to the election. According to The Intercept, Barr attempted to weaponize his Department of Justice to help Trump in his now-failed battle against President-elect Joe Biden. The publication alleged that many former DOJ officials claim that Barr’s public statements and actions have worked to bolster the U.S. leader’s political interests.

Notably, Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general who served in the George H.W. Bush administration, told the outlet that Barr used the months before the election to use weaponize the DOJ “primarily for the purpose of advancing the president’s election prospects.”

According to The New York Times, Barr is one of many people who have expressed concern about Trump’s behavior and worry about how it will play out over the next four weeks.

“Mr. Trump has spent his days watching television, calling Republicans in search of advice on how to challenge the electoral outcome and urging them to defend him on television. As always, he turns to Twitter for boosts of support and to vent his anger.”

Trump has allegedly holed himself in the White House and has not golfed since the recent temperature decreases.

Before his alleged concerns over Trump’s behavior, CBC reported on Monday that Barr pushed back on the U.S. leader’s push for a special counsel that would investigate electoral fraud and Hunter Biden. The former Trump administration official said he has “not seen a reason” for a special counsel and suggested he would not appoint one before he left his position in the administration. Barr previously clashed with the commander-in-chief on fraud in the presidential race and claimed he has not seen any evidence of widespread interference in the 2020 referendum.

Trump expressed frustration with Barr in his final weeks as attorney general. Notably, the president was not happy with his former ally’s decision to forgo announcing the recently revealed federal investigation into Hunter Biden that was started two years ago before it was paused by the Justice Department due to the presidential race.