Scott Disick Calls Ex Kourtney Kardashian ‘The Best Baby Maker In Town’ & Fans Want Them Back Together

Scott Disick called his ex-love Kourtney Kardashian “the best baby maker in town” in a new Instagram post seen here. The former couple, who share three children together, posed with two of their offspring in a snap added to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s social media page.

The two posed with their youngest children– Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Missing from the photograph was their oldest child Mason, 11. Mason and Reign share the same birthday, December 14.

Scott wrote in the caption that he couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have their amazing children with and that he loved her and their family more than anything.

In the photograph, Scott and Kourtney sat on a staircase. It was stark white with a black handrail. This merged into the light wood flooring and was positioned between a living area and what appeared to be a hallway.

Kourtney, 41, wore a royal blue jacket in the snap. That was paired with mint green pants and alligator-print, pointy-toed boots. She wore her dark hair pulled up and away from her face and secured at the crown to create a small ponytail atop her head. The remainder of her tresses fell over her shoulders.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Penelope sat with her mother and wore what appeared to be an onesie that featured a furry animal. With that, she had on a black tank top, which was worn underneath the topper. Penelope’s tresses were braided and secured at the back of her head in a very cute style.

Reign sat with his father. He did not smile for the camera as Scott, 37, held him on his lap. The youngster’s hair was styled in a buzzcut. Scott had on a comfy outfit of jeans with a plaid shirt and a puffer vest. He wore white sneakers on his feet, while his locks were brushed back away from his face. He also sported neatly trimmed facial hair.

Fans of the couple, who officially called it quits in 2015 after nine years together, suggested that they should get back together after reading Scott’s words and seeing the photo on social media.

“Just get back together already,” wrote one fan.

“Best co-parenting example ever,” penned a second follower.

“Anyone else wants to see these two back together?” questioned a third Instagram user.

“Either u guys need to get back together like asap or Kourtney stole Scott’s phone,” quipped a fourth fan.