Kate Middleton’s Sister Pippa Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her Second Child

Pippa Middleton, the younger sibling of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly pregnant with her second child. Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, is already a mother to one son, Arthur, born in October 2018. The couple wed in 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted,” a source close to the family said, reported Page Six.

The outlet also stated the young family will move to an estate in Berkshire, close to the home of her parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Their new abode is reportedly a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire.

Pippa hasn’t publicly confirmed the happy news as yet. She did announce her first pregnancy via a 2018 Waitrose Weekend magazine column focused on exercising during gestation. Readers of the column were surprised to learn that she was already three months along when she spoke about how she had taken care of herself at that time.

Adrian Dennis / WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the article seen here in a tweet, Pippa said that she initially kept the happy news private. She also shared to Waitrose Weekend that unlike her sister Kate who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness through all three of her pregnancies, she managed to keep to her usual routine.

At that time, Pippa stated she was lucky enough to pass the first three-month mark without any morning sickness. Therefore she was able to carry on with her life as normal and continue her love of running. She also claimed she had noticed her body change and weight increase, and said that through exercise and sports she felt it was strong enough to support a healthy pregnancy, birth, and recovery,

Pippa and Kate also have one brother, James, who, according to People Magazine, is engaged to girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. They decided to postpone their wedding plans this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Pippa found herself unexpectedly thrust into public life during the nuptials of her sister and Prince William when she served in the bridal party for the couple’s 2011 wedding. She wore a white bridesmaid’s dress, that had a close-to-the-body cut and elegant line of buttons up the back that showed off her fit backside. She ended up getting as much attention as the future queen of England after emerging from the wedding car and carrying her train as Pippa entered Westminster Abbey in the figure-hugging outfit reported Metro UK.