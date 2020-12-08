‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Explosive Theories Tease Who Shot Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers recently revealed that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrested Billy (Jason Thompson) for shooting Chance. More shockingly, an eyewitness placed Billy at the crime scene, which causes some problems with his defense, especially since Billy was less than truthful with his lawyer, Amanda. Billy maintains his innocence, which leaves fans wondering who really fired the shot that was meant for Adam.

There are several people who may have wanted Adam (Mark Grossman) dead. Nobody planned to shoot Chance (Donny Boaz), but he took the bullet for Adam. Now, whoever did it seems to have come to his or her senses. The Genoa City Police Department believes Billy did it. His gun was found near the crime scene, and he had a motive. Plus, he was there.

However, Lily (Christel Khalil) believes that Victor (Eric Braeden) set up her boyfriend to take the fall. Y&R spoilers tease that she’ll confront The Mustache later this week, but he’ll deny it.

Viewers have also spoken about the likely suspects in a Y&R fan group on Facebook. Among the most popular possibilities among fans are Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Faith’s older friend Jordan (Madison Thompson), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Alyssa (María DiDomenico), and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Shortly before somebody dressed in black fired the gun, Chelsea realized that Adam had her kidnapped, and she escaped. She was near the area and had a possible motive for doing so. Add in her recent traumatic brain injury, and it seems plausible that she pulled the trigger.

Others believe that Adam’s niece Faith may have been behind it. She’d recently been bullied over Adam’s past crimes against her, which Billy revealed in the exposé. It seems far-fetched that the 14-year-old somehow got Billy’s guns, but stranger things have happened. If not Faith, some viewers feel perhaps her friend Jordan did it.

As for Victoria, she may hold such a deep-seated grudge against Billy and dislike her brother Adam so much that she decided to kill two birds with one stone in the situation. She knew her ex-husband owned a weapon that was locked in the safe at her house, but she was also with Billy when the firearm was likely stolen.

Chloe has the same possible motivation that Billy has. After all, Adam caused the death of their daughter, Delia, and never paid for it. Chloe had the added incentive of saving her best friend Chelsea from a man she considers a monster.

Finally, Alyssa is a likely culprit because she recently found out that Adam caused her dad’s death when they were children. It’s possible that she wanted to put an end to him.

This who-done-it leaves soap viewers scratching their heads because there are so many possibilities.