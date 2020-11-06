‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: John & Marlena Reminisce, Theo Comes Home

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 6, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of big moments to close out yet another dramatic week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and his beloved wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) reminisce about their decades-long romance.

The couple will remember all of the big moments in their relationship, such as their weddings and raising their children together. The stroll down memory lane is sure to be one that fans will remember as the supercouple have so many classic moments to relive.

John and Marlena have been through it all. They’ve been torn apart and put back together too many times to count. However, they always find their way back into each other’s arms, and they’ll praise themselves for that during the episode.

Meanwhile, many of Salem’s finest will be in attendance to celebrate another fan favorite DOOL couple, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and his wife Jennifer Horton (Caddie McClain).

The couple’s closest friends and family members will be in attendance at the party and ready to bask in the love that the pair have for one another.

Jack and Jen’s daughter Abigail (Marci Miller) helped to put together the party to honor her parents marriage and remind everyone that life is short and that they should be thankful for the people they love and the time they have with those people.

Chris Haston / NBC

Abigail’s nanny and new friend, Gwen, helped her put the party together. However, fans know that Gwen has ulterior motives. She’s been trying to sabotage Abby at every turn and both Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) are starting to find her behavior suspicious.

While in the midst of getting the party ready, Abigail will stumble upon a letter that was written from Jack to Kate. She will be completely stunned by her discovery and it will leave her shaken to her core.

Meanwhile, more surprises will be in store during the week’s final episode. Fans will see Abe Carver’s son, Theo, return home to Salem. Theo left town after he was shot and paralyzed by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). JJ, a former cop, believed Theo to be a criminal who was breaking and entering. When Theo didn’t stop and identify himself, JJ fired his gun, nearly killing Theo and leaving him in a wheelchair.

Theo then decided to leave town to work on his physical therapy and hone his computer skills. He hasn’t been seen since. His presence will be a joyous one for all at Jack and Jennifer’s party.