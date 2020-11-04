Facebook And Instagram Push Notifications Following Donald Trump Election Victory Claim

Facebook and Instagram have pushed notifications to inform users that the results of the American presidential election are not final after Donald Trump prematurely claimed he had already won.

The Independent reported that both platforms are sending pop-up notifications on their apps to tell people that votes are still being counted and not to believe any false claims of victory.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” the president tweeted early on Wednesday, November 4.

However, the post was subsequently taken down and a warning was issued by the site.

“Votes Are Still Being Counted, The winner of the 2020 US presidential election has not been projected,” the notification on Facebook and Instagram explains.

Users are then directed to Facebook’s information hub, where more up-to-date information is provided on the current state of the election.

The Twitter Safety Account followed up the president’s claims.

“We placed a warning on a tweet from realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our civic integrity policy.”

His campaign team responded by claiming that “Silicon Valley continues its campaign to censor and silence the president.”

The BBC reported that Twitter has placed limits on the number of likes and replies for users, and Facebook has added a feature at the top of U.S. profiles that inform people that the election has not yet concluded.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Prior to the election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, both Twitter and Facebook said they would add warning labels to posts that claimed premature victory before the outcome of the results had been confirmed.

Facebook has also been automatically adding the labels to Trump and Joe Biden’s accounts in the build-up to the election and YouTube removed streams that were broadcasting fake results via numerous accounts.

Social media platforms have been preparing to deal with misinformation and false claims for months. Many sites updated their policies to deal with misleading details of an election victory and to remove any spreading of misinformation about the outcome.

