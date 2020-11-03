WWE News: Two Hall Of Famers Declare Interest In Returning To Action To Face Current Champions

This week’s episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw featured Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retaining their titles in dominant fashion. The duo has quickly established themselves as unbeatable, which has caught the attention of The Bella Twins.

Following last night’s victory over Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, WWE’s Twitter account asked if any team was capable of beating the current champions. Nikki and Brie Bella responded with raised-hands emoji, suggesting that they’re keen to return to the squared circle.

The duo’s fans wanted the match to happen as well. After the Hall of Famers seemingly declared their interest in facing the Monday Night Raw stars, the comments section filled up with positive sentiments and encouragement for the twins.

“Yess Queens. I would love to see you & Brie hold those titles that would make me so happy. You & Brie deserve to be Woman Tag Team champs,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I would love to see that hope you guys can return one day and win those titles,” a second follower tweeted.

“You guys are the best team in history and you need to return it would be so cool and it would make so many people mad,” a third fan tweeted.

As the third user pointed out, the Bellas’ potential comeback might lead to some fan backlash as well. The sisters were mostly portrayed as heels during their in-ring careers, and not everyone was a fan of their work.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are both currently retired from in-ring competition. The twins recently gave birth to children around the same time and appear to be focused on their family lives for now.

However, their latest social media update could lead to some interest in a comeback for the legendary team. Now that they’ve started families, they can focus their attention on handling some unfinished business in the squared circle.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships were introduced in 2018 just as their wrestling careers were coming to an end. As documented by Sportskeeda, they never had the opportunity to compete for those belts.

As the Sportskeeda article highlighted, the Bellas are arguably the most iconic female pairing in WWE history. They were an official team before the latest division was formed, and they might have a better claim than most superstars for a shot at the gold.

It’s not uncommon for retired wrestlers to come back for one-off matches and short programs, so the bout isn’t beyond the realm of possibility.