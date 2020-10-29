Tucker Carlson Says Confidential Biden Family Documents Have Mysteriously ‘Vanished’

With less than a week to the November election, Tucker Carlson claimed on Wednesday that confidential documents related to Joe Biden and his family have “vanished,” The Washington Examiner reported.

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

According to the host, the documents were supported to be mailed from one of his producers in New York to a team in Los Angeles on Monday. The transfer of the documents was supposed to take place the same day Carlson interviewed Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, who claimed Joe Biden lied about his awareness and involvement in his son’s alleged foreign profiteering.

Carlson claimed that the shipping company tracked the documents from when his producer shipped them in New York until 3:44 a.m. on Tuesday. At this time, an employee at the sorting facility in another state allegedly discovered the package “opened and empty.”

“The company’s security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent. They searched the plane and the trucks that carried it. They went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off. They combed the entire cavernous sorting facility.”

The Fox News host said that the security group used pictures of the package to look for the documents but turned up empty-handed.

“Those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea or no working theory, even, about what happened to this trove of material,” Carlson said.

He noted that the documents were relevant to the forthcoming presidential campaign.

Carlson said his team spoke to executives at the business before his show and said they seemed “baffled” and “deeply bothered” by the missing documents.

David McNew / Getty Images

The alleged disappearance of the documents comes one day after Bobulinski spoke to Carlson about the Biden family’s alleged business interests in China, Fox News reported.

“I remember saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this?’ ‘Aren’t you concerned?'” Bobulinski said of a conversation with Jim Biden.

According to the businessman, the former vice president’s brother chuckled at the question and responded by claiming “plausible deniability.”

Although Trump and his allies continue to lean on documents purporting to show Hunter Biden’s corruption, not everyone is convinced the attacks are working. As The Inquisitr reported, progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski argued that the criticisms are failing to land much like Democrats’ pre-2016 election focus on the Access Hollywood tape that showed Trump making lewd comments. Fellow progressive commentator Emma Vigeland echoed these sentiments and said the attacks aren’t landing.