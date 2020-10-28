Kim Kardashian Reportedly Spent $1 Million On Controversial Private Island Birthday Escape

Kim Kardashian has been facing backlash for a lavish trip that she took for her 40th birthday. Page Six revealed that the bash cost around $1 million to pull off, with a private jet and a private island resort in French Polynesia.

Reportedly, Kim flew 30 of her closest friends and family on a Boeing 777, which normally seats 88 people and features a bar and a restaurant. They stayed at The Brando, a resort on a private island that has 35 villas for guests.

Pictures of the big blowout show sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner present, along with their brother Rob Kardashian. Mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble were also there. The kids in the family joined the fun as well, with Mason Dash Disick present, along with his dad Scott Disick.

The group stayed at the Brando Resort on Marlon Brando’s private island, where the villas go for up to $20,000 each per night. It features two gourmet restaurants, a spa, two bars, and on-site organically grown fruits and vegetables.

The group faced backlash for gathering together during the novel coronavirus pandemic, during which large groups are discouraged. But reportedly, they took steps to make sure they weren’t spreading the virus to one another.

“The group was limited to Kim’s closest family and friends. Everyone on the trip was repeatedly tested for COVID before they left in the middle of the night on a private Boeing 777,” the source said.

While there, Kim apparently splurged to make the event a big blowout.

“Once on the island they had lavish dinner after dinner, spa treatments and hikes through the nature sanctuary. There was no expense spared,” the source said.

But the normally social media-happy reality star wanted to keep things on the down-low during the event.

“Everyone was banned from posting on social media by Kim to ensure her privacy,” an insider said.

After five days, the attendees returned home.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim announced on Instagram of the event.

She was immediately met with backlash on social media, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Individuals called her and the attendees selfish and out of touch, saying that they felt no shame while the rest of the world was struggling to survive through the novel coronavirus pandemic.