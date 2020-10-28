Bill Nye Encourages Fans To Vote Biden/Harris, Says ‘Science Is On The Ballot’ This Election Year

Bill Nye shared some advice with his 3 million Instagram followers in his latest social media post on Wednesday afternoon, in which he held up a piece of paper printed with the names Biden and Harris spelled out using squares that looked similar to those from a periodic table, with the hashtag “Vote For Science” printed below.

The science communicator and television host reminded fans in the caption that climate concerns are an important issue in the upcoming U.S. Presidential election, which occurs on November 3, 2020 — at the time of this writing, six days away.

Nye has publicly criticized current president Donald Trump in the past. Last year, The Inquisitr reported that he “blasted” the controversial leader for his role in the international fight against climate change, saying that the administration’s refusal to even acknowledge the problem has destroyed the ability of professionals in the discipline to function in preparation for the potentially insurmountable effects, particularly at a global level.

According to Mediaite, Trump has been quoted referring to the environmental issue as “a money-making hoax;” a stance that Nye said was “very concerning” to his colleagues in other countries.

Nye’s Instagram followers flooded the comments section with a mixture of praise and judgment for his political leanings, and over 2,100 remarks had been recorded in the first several hours after the post. Many of the comments were within individual threads, with participants heatedly arguing for or against the validity of the original comment.

“Science should be none bias and be Neutral ground.. I lost a little respect for u Mr. bill nye I have been watching you since I was a kid you just Politicalized [sic] science…” stated one perhaps former fan.

“Absolutely insane that it’s come down to vote for ‘who believes in science & climate change’ but here we are. #BLUE2020,” declared a second person, in a separate section.

“Agree! And truthfully science is not a belief system. It’s not the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus. It’s not believing in something you can’t see! It’s science there are facts and real data that back it up or disprove it. This is all so crazy to me,” responded another supporter.

“Why, I wish you could look through your feed and not see people trying to influence your vote,” complained a fourth follower, who apparently felt that politics should stay off of their social media platform.

Nye wore a pressed white button down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a striped bow tie, an accessory for which he is well-known.