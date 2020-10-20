WWE Rumors: Major ‘Survivor Series’ 2020 Plans For The Undertaker Reportedly Revealed

According to insider account WrestleVotes, as seen on Twitter here, this year’s Survivor Series — which is set to take place on November 11– will reportedly celebrate The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary as a WWE superstar.

WrestleVotes stated that “The Phenom” is scheduled to make a live appearance at the show. However, there are no plans for him to wrestle at this time, according to one of the outlet’s sources within the company.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, The Undertaker supposedly hung up his boots after this year’s WrestleMania. However, as the article highlighted, recent reports have claimed that he could return for next year’s extravaganza.

Per The Inquisitr report, “The Phenom” has been ambiguous about his future plans, as he revealed that he’d wrestle again if Vince McMahon needed him to. He also said that he’d still like to face Sting, even though he assured fans that the dream bout will never happen.

The legend appears to have left the door open to a return to the squared circle, which is why the latest news has been received with some intrigue. While he seems to have made peace with calling it a day, anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment.

The latest development has caused some fans to speculate that “The Deadman” could be set for another outing in the squared circle. The comments section of WrestleVotes‘ tweet was littered with fan theories pertaining to how the iconic performer will be used.

One Twitter user suggested an altercation with The Fiend.

“Setting up WrestleMania 37?” they asked.

Given that Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker are both supernatural characters, this would be a logical match.

However, some of his supporters would be happy to see him get physical without having to participate in a competitive showdown against a current wrestler.

“I get why people don’t want to see him in any more live matches but making an appearance to randomly choke slam some deserving heal is something I’ll take for the foreseeable future. He’s a legend and it’s still convincing in that format,” tweeted a second fan.

The Undertaker is arguably most synonymous with WrestleMania, but Survivor Series was the event that started it all for the character. The legendary performer debuted at the 1990 pay-per-view and began his career as the undead cowboy character that made him famous. He teamed with The Honky Tonk Man, Greg Valentine and Ted DiBiase to defeat Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, Koko B. Ware and Jim Neidhart.

The company has already started celebrating The Undertaker’s career to mark the notable milestone. The 30 Days of the Deadman documentary series on the WWE Network has revisited some of his most iconic moments.