Five Huge The Young And The Restless Weekly Spoilers: Gloria Returns With A Secret

Five huge The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 17 through 23 tease Faith struggles and Gloria Returns. Meanwhile, Phyllis deals with a crisis while Summer finally has it out with Kyle. Finally, Devon has a big question for Amanda.

Faith Spirals

Faith (Alivia Alyn Lind) struggle the past several weeks. According to SheKnows Soaps, Faith is the subject of Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) concern as the week beings. Faith is handling her mother’s cancer fight and the fallout from Billy’s (Jason Thompson) exposé of Adam (Mark Grossman).

Now all of Faith’s teenaged friends know that her uncle stole her after birth and gave her to her grandfather’s wife, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). They’re using that information to bully her, and Nick and Sharon realize that their daughter is getting older and dealing with more difficult situations. They want to help her get through it safely.

Gloria Shows Up With A Secret!

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) recently had a new baby, and grandma Gloria (Judith Chapman) returns to Genoa City just in time to meet her new grandson on Tuesday. However, the little boy isn’t the only reason for Glo’s return. She shows up in town with a brand new secret, which is sure to be explosive when it finally comes out.

Phyllis Manages A Crisis

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finds herself in crisis management mode on Wednesday. She took out a loan using 75 percent of her shares in The Grand Phoenix Hotel as collateral. Unfortunately for Phyllis, though, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) swooped in and bought the loan, making her the majority owner of the hotel, which Phyllis hates.

Phyllis is sometimes at her best during a disaster, but she often manages to go right off the rails too. This time, it will be a tossup as to which way it ends up going for her.

Summer Gives Kyle A Reality Check

Johnny Vy / CBS

She’s been spying on Kyle (Michael Mealor) since she left him at their elopement, but now Summer (Hunter King) reveals herself to Kyle. He truly doesn’t understand what he did wrong, but Summer is going to let him know on Thursday. Summer isn’t so sure that Kyle is over his ex-wife, Lola (Sasha Calle), and he’s undoubtedly leaned on Lola since he returned without a wife. This interaction may be the end for Summer and Kyle.

Devon Asks Amanda Something Huge

After learning that Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) cheated, Devon (Bryton James) lost it. Now, it seems like Elena’s worst nightmare could come true on Friday when Devon asks Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to do something significant with him. It may mean that Devon develops feelings for Hilary’s twin sister, which is sure to leave Elena even more devastated.