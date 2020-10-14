Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Are ‘On The Same Page’ About Having Children

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, are “on the same page” when it comes to having children, a source told Us Weekly. However, they do not appear to be in any hurry to start a family.

The two have been married since late 2018, and now that a couple of years have passed, they’ve been discussing babies, according to a source.

“[Justin and Hailey] have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them,” an insider said of the couple earlier this year.

It seems that the pair agree on the the general concept of having kids, said an insider, but they added that neither of them are ready to move forward with it right away.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her. Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way. They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another,” a source told Us Weekly this week.

Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

The news that the couple aren’t quite ready to become parents came just a few weeks after the pair became an aunt and an uncle.

Back in August, Hailey’s older sister, model Alaia Baldwin, and her husband Andrew Aronow welcomed a baby girl named Iris. At the time, Hailey gushed on Instagram about being an “auntie,” writing that her niece is “perfect” and that she “loves you so much.”

The proud uncle himself later posted about the new baby on Instagram, calling her a “squishy cute gumdrop” and calling her “so precious.”

Then, none other than Dwayne Johnson chimed in on the discussion, telling Justin that the presence of his new niece “seals the deal,” and that he expected that they will become parents in 2021.

This past summer also saw both Justin and Hailey discussing children directly, during Paleyfest L.A. Justin joked that, even though they’ve been quarantined, he and his wife hadn’t “made any babies” and were still in the process of getting to know each other as newlyweds. He also added that he and his partner understood that many couples deal with infertility and that the subject hurts them, but they just weren’t ready to become parents just yet.

