NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Bring Zach LaVine Back To Minnesota Using No. 1 Pick

After failing to enter the 2020 Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster in the 2020 offseason. They may currently have two of the fasting rising superstars in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, but they obviously need more star power on their team in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Having a plethora of previous trade assets, the Timberwolves will be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this fall.

Aside from the young and promising talents that they could use as trade chips, the Timberwolves also possess the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In a recent episode of Locked On Wolves Podcast, Ben Beecken of Fansided’s Dunkin With Wolves talked about the Timberwolves and their potential reunion with Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine this fall. According to Beecken, the Timberwolves could bring LaVine back to Minnesota by sending a package centered on the No. 1 overall pick to Chicago.

“The Wolves could probably get a trade done to acquire Zach LaVine,” Beecken said, as transcribed by ClutchPoints. “He does a lot of the same stuff as Malik Beasley. He’s got a quick release, he’s athletic, he’s great in transition, he’s a really good transition three-point shooter, and he gets to the rim a little bit better and more often than Beasley. He’s also longer and at least has a bigger wingspan, and a little bit overall quicker on defense than Beasley in terms of getting into passing lanes and things like that.”

Though he has yet to reach the level of a legitimate superstar, LaVine would still be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves. He would give them a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, LaVine wouldn’t have a hard time making himself fit with ball-dominant stars like Towns and Russell in Minnesota. Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like LaVine would benefit the young star duo as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

LaVine may not have shown any sign that he’s no longer happy with the Bulls, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing again with the team that selected him as the No. 13 overall pick in 2014. Compared to the Bulls, teaming up with Towns and Russell in Minnesota would give LaVine a real opportunity to capture his first Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.