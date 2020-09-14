‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Sami Is Shocked When John Wakes From His Coma

The latest Days of Our Lives weekly preview reveals that there will be a ton of fresh drama for fans to enjoy as brand new week kicks off in Salem.

In the recently released weekly promo, viewers can see that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will finally wake up from his coma. The doctors have decided that it’s time for him to be taken off of the sedatives to see how his overall health is.

However, when he wakes up it will prove to be a shocking moment for Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). He will look like himself, but he certainly won’t be acting like himself.

His personality will seemingly be much different, as he’ll be hateful and angry, especially where Sami is concerned. In the clip, John sits in his hospital bed with a bandage around his head and looks very upset as she aggressively reminds his step-daughter that she said he was “nobody,” to her.

Of course, Sami will bring up the past by saying that her step-dad has always has it out for her and that he hates her for the things she’s done. She will seemingly try to pass the blame.

Sami will spew her usual vindictive words at John, and even tell him that she hopes he gets another blood clot. In the video, John then tells her that she is nothing but “mean” and “nasty,” before really letting her have it with his words.

Sami looked stunned when he hurled insults back at her, as he’s always been very calm and collected when it comes to dealing with his daughter. This may be when Sami will know that something is very off about John’s behavior and personality.

Later in the clip, John is seen picking up a glass object and throwing it forcefully right by Sami’s head. She will be confused, afraid, and annoyed by the action, but it seems that she may understand that John’s behavior has been changed by the brain aneurysm.

As fans already know, Sami was with John when he passed out. The duo were arguing with one another about how she was treating her brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his new wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) as they battled it out for custody of her grandson.

John seemed to believe that Sami was being unfair and needed to show a bit more compassion for her brother in the situation. The conversation got heated and it ended with the ambulance being called as John fought for his life.