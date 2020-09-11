‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon’s Grief Comes Roaring Back

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Amanda finds out the truth of her connection to Hilary, and she tells Devon. The entire situation leaves Devon reliving a lot of emotions he thought he’d put behind him over the last couple of years. Actor Bryton James recently discussed the gut-wrenching storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gets the results of her DNA test with Hilary, and she goes to Devon’s penthouse to give him the news.

“There are always the nerves of not knowing for sure, but Devon is ready to hear what the news will be,” James previewed.

It turns out that Amanda and Hilary are twins, and it brings up a lot of feelings for Devon, as well as Amanda. She finally has a piece of her history, and it is a lot to take in. Amanda even finds herself feeling some grief since she will never get to know her twin, which is a significant loss. However, she has her late sister’s husband, who knew Hilary well, and she is interested in learning as much as she can about the woman she never had the chance to meet or love.

Johnny Vy / CBS

“Amanda wants to know all about her sister and what she experienced,” explained the actor. “But she’s unaware of what this is dredging up for Devon because he was in such a dark place after Hilary died where he was having panic attacks and hallucinations, so he’s feeling all those bad emotions again. Still, Devon feels a sense of responsibility to help guide Amanda through this.”

Devon went through hell, trying to get over Hilary. When he lost his wife, he also lost the promise of their unborn child. The couple was on the brink of having it all after experiencing so many bad times over the years. Then, one moment of Lily’s (Christel Khalil) driving brought it to a screeching halt. He didn’t handle it well at all, and he insisted on sending his sister to prison, but that did not ease the pain.

Finally, time, therapy, and meeting Elena (Brytni Sarpy) helped him come out of his extreme sorrow. Of course, he lost Neil (Kristoff St. John) less than a year later, and he had to deal with such loss all over again. When Amanda showed up looking just like his late wife, Devon struggled, and he’s only recently been able to accept her for her she is. Now that they are reliving so many of Devon’s memories, it could cause a major disruption in his life and mental wellbeing.