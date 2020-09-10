WWE Rumors: Identity Of ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Mystery Woman Reportedly Confirmed

According to Ringside News, Carmella is reportedly the mystery woman on Friday Night SmackDown. The report claimed that while the company’s plans could still change in the coming weeks, word backstage is that “The Princess of Staten Island” is the current candidate.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the latest episode of the blue brand’s weekly show featured a vignette depicting a glamorous woman with high heels and a fur coat walking through purple smoke. Her face wasn’t shown, which caused the WWE Universe to play guessing games on social media.

The Ringside News report noted that Carmella has stated that she’s keen to return to action in the coming weeks. The superstar has been absent from television in recent months due to the pandemic. Her last match occurred at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Performers such as Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn also chose to exercise their right to time off during the pandemic. Both of those performers have returned to television in recent weeks, as the company’s new Thunderdome arena setup has eased some of the COVID-19 concerns. Now that the main roster is close to becoming full again, Carmella’s services might be required.

As highlighted by the article, Paul Heyman also namedropped Carmella during a recent promo. This suggested that the company was laying the bread crumbs for the “Princess of Staten Island’s” long-awaited comeback.

The vignette pointed toward a repackaging for Carmella — if she really is the superstar in question. While her character has always been glamorous to an extent, the latest segment suggested that some alterations will be made to her presentation.

Many fans have speculated that Carmella is a member of Retribution, but the latest update suggests that her new gimmick won’t be that of an anarchist with a black ski-mask. However, one of the suspected mystery woman candidates could join the faction.

As The Inquisitr report noted, Chelsea Green was the most prominent name to be mentioned among the potential mystery women last weekend. The NXT star is expected to debut on the main roster soon, and some fans think she might adopt the glamorous gimmick.

However, Green is one of several talents from the black-and-gold brand to be linked with Retribution. She has reportedly been involved in some of the masked stable’s recent segments on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown as well.

Charlotte Flair and Eva Marie have also been mentioned as possible superstars who will be revealed when the time comes.