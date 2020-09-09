Dorinda Medley Reportedly Fired From ‘RHONY’ Because She Broke The Fourth Wall

Dorinda Medley shocked fans when she confirmed that she wouldn’t be a part of the next season of the Real Housewives of New York. There has been plenty of speculation about whether she decided to leave or if she was fired, and if she was let go, why.

Now, an individual close to the situation is shedding some light on the situation. A source told The Sun that although there are rumors that she was asked to leave because she is a “mean drunk,” the real reason the reality star was no longer a part of the franchise is that she broke the fourth wall during her last season.

Newcomer Leah McSweeney and Dorinda got into a battle during a holiday party when Leah offered to make a toast for Tinsley Mortimer to thank her for introducing the two.

Dorinda began shouting at Leah, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer about how Tinsley had “ruined the show.” She then accused the socialite of having “breached her contract” when she stepped away from filming in order to move to Chicago and get married to long-time beau Scott Kluth.

“Dorinda said Tinsley violated her contract, which infuriated producers,” the insider said.

She then stepped away from the group and walked into the camera crew. The event broke the fourth wall, a term for when an actor speaks directly to the audience or otherwise indicates that they are participating in their form of entertainment.

The source explained that this is something that the network absolutely won’t tolerate.

“Bravo hates nothing more than when cast members break the fourth wall. The second Dorinda did that, she basically put in her resignation!” they said. “Producers hate when they bring the show into the plot. Sure, Dorinda isn’t the nicest drunk, but she tells it like it is.”

According to the insider, Dorinda was upset because she felt like she was being treated unfairly.

“Dorinda was so mad about that because she felt Tinsley got special treatment, and the remaining cast was forced to carry her weight the rest of the season. And they didn’t get paid any more to step it up,” the insider said. “Of course Dorinda is upset she was fired, anyone would be!”

Another source denied the claims, however, saying that while Tinsley’s choice to leave the show was addressed during the reunion, it wasn’t the reason that Dorinda was ousted.

The housewife isn’t the first to reference the series or otherwise interact with cameras while filming. Teresa Giudice flipped off the cameras and then threw a drink. Denise Richards referenced the network during an episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.