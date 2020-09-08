Demi Lovato Single Release Date While Celebrating 6 Months With Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato took a break from celebrating her six month anniversary with fiancé Max Ehrich to update fans about her latest single “OK Not To Be OK” on Instagram. She announced in the caption that the single that she recorded with Marshmello will be available Thursday. The post included a picture of the single’s artwork. Rainbow colored hands intertwine on a backdrop of a grid of emoticons that cover an array of emotions from happy to sad to “meh.” The post already has over 100,000 likes and counting.

Fans could barely contain their excitement in the comments section.

“I CAN’T WAIT!!” one fan enthused.

“already know this gonna be my anthem,” another wrote.

“So excited! Thank you so much for making a song like this!” a third added.

This announcement came on the same day as an important landmark for Lovato and her beau. She posted a heartfelt message for him on her story in honor of their six month anniversary. Anniversaries are clearly important to the couple, and this one was no different. She posted a video of the dog dad in action playing with her two puppies along with the message.

“Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich I love you baby.”

Ehrich reshared the post on his story and added his own sappy thoughts.

“Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever.”

She also let fans in on the special day posting a picture of her holding a rose that he presumably bought her on her Instagram story. She then posted a video of him singing to her while holding the rose.

The special occasion was also a prominent part of his Instagram story. He reposted one of Lovato’s Instagram posts featuring her posing in a lemon lime palm tree power suit and wrote “luckiest man alive.”

He also reposted a picture of her wearing a white floral print dress showing off her neck tattoo with a series of mushy emojis.

He continued to show off his supportive side posting her single “Hitchhiker” on his story as well as a picture of the two of them sharing a romantic dinner. He wrote “#OKNotToBeOK” and shared his excitement for the upcoming single. “idk about yall but I CANT WAIT for this new song to come out,” he wrote.

Lovato reposted the picture on her own story and wrote, “I LOVE YOU HONEY.”