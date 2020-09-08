‘Mulan’ Comes Under Fire Again, This Time For Filming Done In The Xinjiang Province

Disney’s Mulan is once again coming under fire, this time for where it filmed the live-action movie, Patrick Brzeski of The Hollywood Reporter wrote on Tuesday. At issue is an official thank you to the Chinese government, posted after the credits.

Mulan’s included thank you points out there was at least some filming done in Xinjiang. That location is the site of alleged human rights abuses and they are said to have been done on a massive scale. Among the actions said to be carried out in the region are anti-religion crackdowns that saw more than one million Uighur Muslims imprisoned.

Shooting footage in the area would have drawn an outcry all on its own, according to Brzeski but it’s the thank you to Chinese officials that has people already upset about the rolling out of Mulan, angered further.

Mulan producers specifically thank officials in eight separate government entities in Xinjiang. One of those given thanks is the Public Security Bureau in the city of Turpan. Turpan is where China is believed to still be operating more than a dozen “re-education camps” that hold people in extra-judicial detention.

Mulan’s credit sequence also offers a very public thank you to the “publicity department of CPC Xinjiang Uighur Autonomy Region Committee.” This is the Chinese government’s propaganda wing in the area. Part of this agency’s operations has been to publicly deny activities that organizations from all over the world has accused China of committing in the area.

China has reportedly been under scrutiny for years for the way it treats its Muslim citizens.

Uighurs have reported being subjected all a wide range abuses including grueling political indoctrination regimens and forced labor. There are also allegations of forced sterilization.

Party leadership has claimed the facilities are a peaceful effort to try and improve the region’s security and economic development.

Mike Forsyth, a New York Times reporter who was stationed in the Communist country for years was the most prominent voice blasting the decisions regarding Mulan‘s filming and then the offering of thanks.

He posted on Twitter, here that Disney’s moves were particularly outrageous. He compared what the firm had done with another company, McKinsey that held a corporate retreat there in 2018. He said Mulan‘s filming at those locations was “on an entirely different level.”

This latest wave of criticism came just weeks after the movie officially released amid calls for boycotts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The movie’s star, Liu Yifei drew the ire of Hong Kong protestors after some social media posts she made in support of Hong Kong police, who have been cracking down on demonstrators.