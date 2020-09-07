Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Getting Zero Inquiries Despite Earlier Claims Of Interest

Colin Kaepernick still isn’t getting any calls from NFL teams looking to add another quarterback to his roster. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Monday that his people have received no real inquiries into the quarterback’s availability, despite claims earlier in the summer that several organizations were going to be reaching out.

He wrote that Labor day is the unofficial end of summer, that begins on Memorial Day. The beginning of this period was also when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police.

After Floyd’s death, a spate of social justice demonstrations broke out all over the country. The movement reached professional sports and the NFL in particular. Commissioner Roger Goodell put out a video apologizing for not listening to Kaepernick when he was kneeling before the National Anthem back in 2016. Analysts around the league said the apology likely meant former 49er was on the verge of getting his job back. There was even talk of him joining teams like the Kansas City Chiefs as a “perfect fit.”

Despite those reports, Florio says Kaepernick’s phone has been quiet.

He added at one point there was even one story that said several franchises had reached out to Kaepernick’s friends and family. Supposedly, once the two sides got to the point where a contract was really in the works, they would reach out to his agent.

The writer said his agent was never contacted with an official offer. The writer said either talks between the two sides never progressed, or they were all lies.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

The Pro Football Talk reporter pointed to the case of Josh McCown as further proof that Kaepernick wasn’t getting any real interest.

McCown recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to be on their practice squad. The 41-year-old veteran will earn $12,000 a week to stay away from the rest of the roster. He’s protection for the Eagles in case the other signal-callers on the team come down with COVID-19.

Naysayers are reportedly already saying McCown’s situation is one that Kaepernick wouldn’t want to take part in any way.

Florio said that isn’t a new excuse. He wrote that organizations have been claiming that one of the reasons they never give Kaepernick any offer is because they know he won’t take it. They said he only wants a starting job and won’t waste his time and effort being a backup.

The writer said it’s time for some NFL team to call that bluff and ask Kaepernick directly if he’s willing to take a “no-show” deal just to be on a roster. So far no one has taken that step.