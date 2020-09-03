WWE News: Renee Young Discusses Final Conversations With Management And Reveals Why She Left Company

Renee Young was a guest on the latest episode of Sports Media with Richard Deitsch. During the conversation, she opened up about her final days in WWE and the conversations she had with management in the lead up to leaving the company after eight years.

As quoted by Fightful, Young revealed that she had been keeping Michael Cole in the loop about her plans to leave WWE prior to handing in her notice. She said that Cole passed the messages onto management, and then she went through the official channels.

According to Young, she didn’t have to request her release as she wasn’t signed to a talent contract. The wrestlers must receive management’s approval before they’re let out of their deals. Then they must wait 30 days before they can join another company. Given that Young was a host and interviewer, however, her situation was different.

“It was odd being like, ‘here is my two weeks notice for this job I’ve been doing forever.’ I didn’t talk to — I texted with Hunter and Steph, and I went and said bye to Vince and Kevin Dunn on my last day, other than that, I had no conversations with them up until my last day. Everyone knew where we were at and they understood. With my skill set, they just don’t really have a thing for me to do right now. They respected where I was coming from.”

Young went on to say that she decided to part ways with the promotion as she wasn’t being utilized properly. She revealed that she pitched ideas that ultimately fell on deaf ears, and that’s when she decided that she had to go elsewhere.

As documented in a separate report from Fightful, Young said she wanted more of a presence throughout the weekly shows. She cited the UFC’s Megan Olivi as an inspiration, noting how she interviews fighters on the way to the octagon. Her other idea was to be the host of Friday Night SmackDown.

The cancellation of WWE Backstage on FOX also disheartened Young. Every role she was offered after that felt like a step down in comparison. She also noted that she’s still under contract with the network and could do more wrestling-related work with them at a later date.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Young has also been vocal about how poorly the company handled the situation when she caught COVID-19. She said that they didn’t check in on her, and officials were upset because she went public with the news that she was sick.